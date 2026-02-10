Dubai Health receives accreditation from Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International

DUBAI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Health has announced that its Ambulatory Health Centres, encompassing primary healthcare centres and outpatient specialised centres, as well as its hospitals have received accreditation from the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI) during a celebration held at the Dubai Health stand at WHX Dubai.

The event was attended byBryony Hilless, Consul General of Australia in Dubai and Northern Emirates; Mounir Sankary, Deputy Consul General and Trade and Investment Commissioner; Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health, and Provost of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Dr. Muna Tahlak, Chief Medical Officer of Dubai Health; Dr. Tarek Fathey, Chief Clinical Officer of Dubai Health; and Dr. Entesar Al Hammadi, Chief of Patient Safety and Quality at Dubai Health.

This achievement reflects Dubai Health’s commitment to implementing the highest global standards in healthcare services through initiatives designed to elevate both patient and employee experience. The ACHSI assessment leveraged results from the Press Ganey Patient Survey Program, alongside the “Dubai Health Majalis: Voice of the Community” initiative, which encouraged active community participation in shaping healthcare services. Feedback was also gathered through the 04 Platform, a unified communications channel that enables customers to submit suggestions, comments, and complaints.

Dr. Amer Sharif said: “Receiving accreditation from the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International represents a significant step forward in our efforts to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global healthcare destination. It reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centred care, in line with our broader vision to advance health for humanity.”

He added: “This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our teams, whose efforts continue to strengthen our integrated academic health system, guided by global best practices.”

Dr. Entesar AlHammadi, commented on this achievement saying: “Securing ACHSI accreditation is a key part of Dubai Health’s strategy to pursue international endorsements. It enables us to benchmark our centres against leading global healthcare systems, which supports the continuous advancement of our services, through initiatives that prioritise both patient and employee experience.”

Dr. AlHammadi confirmed that the accreditation encompasses Dubai Health’s Ambulatory Health Centres, including primary healthcare centres and outpatient specialised centres, as well as its hospitals, all of which met comprehensive standards covering patient and employee experience, clinical service quality, education and training, support services, infrastructure, and accessibility for people of determination.

She added: “Our centres are the first in the world to receive this accreditation within an integrated academic health system, demonstrating excellence across clinical care, education, research, and patient safety.”

The ACHSI accreditation adds to Dubai Health’s Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, reflecting continued alignment with global best practices.

The Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International is one of the world’s foremost healthcare accreditation bodies. It is an independent, non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing the quality and safety of healthcare services worldwide.