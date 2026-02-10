Cabinet reshuffle in Egypt

CAIRO, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has carried out a cabinet reshuffle in the government of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, introducing changes to a number of ministerial portfolios.

The reshuffle was discussed during a meeting between the president and the prime minister before being approved by parliament.

As part of the new lineup, Hussein Mohamed Ahmed Eissa is appointed Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, while Khaled Abdel Ghaffar assumed the post of Minister of Health. Kamel El-Wazir is named Minister of Transport, and Manal Awad Mikhail takes over as Minister of Local Development and Environment. Badr Abdel Aaty is appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad, and Mohamed Farid Saleh is named Minister of Investment and Internal Trade.

Other appointments included Abdel Aziz Konsowa as Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Randa El-Menshawy as Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, Raafat Abdel Aziz Fahmy as Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and Diaa Rashwan as Minister of Information. Major General Salah Mohamed Suleiman is appointed Minister of State for Military Production, while Counsellor Hany Hanna Azer is now Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Counsellor Mahmoud El-Sherif was named Minister of Justice. Jehan Zaki is appointed Minister of Culture, Ahmed Tawfik Rostom Minister of Planning, Hassan El-Raddad Minister of Labour, Gohar Nabil Mohamed Minister of Youth and Sports, and Khaled Ali Maher Minister of Industry.

The reshuffle also included the appointment of Mohamed Abu Bakr Saleh Abdel Fattah as Deputy Foreign Minister for African Affairs, Walid Abbas as Deputy Minister of Housing for Urban Communities, Ahmed Omran as Deputy Minister of Housing for Utilities, and Samar Mahmoud Abdel Wahid as Deputy Foreign Minister for International Cooperation.

Several ministers retained their posts without change, including the ministers of defence, interior, social solidarity, and education, among others.