Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority takes part in Tamil Nadu Expo in India, seeking to attract global investments

SHARJAH, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) has participated as a global partner in the 3rd edition of the Jubilant Tamil Nadu Global Expo & Knowledge Summit, held at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore, India.

The event brought together a distinguished group of investors, experts, decision-makers, and economic institutions from around the world. SAIF Zone’s participation is part of its commitment to attracting global investments, expanding strategic partnerships, and highlighting the integrated business solutions and growth opportunities it offers to companies seeking expansion.

During the summit, the free zone showcased its position as a leading global investment destination, home to over 8,000 companies from 165 countries. The free zone showcased its comprehensive suite of services designed to support investors across key sectors such as information technology, food industries, engineering, and energy.

Its advanced infrastructure, sector-specific facilities, and a full range of investment solutions were also highlighted, enabling investors to seamlessly manage and scale their operations.

In addition, SAIF Zone shed light on its state-of-the-art warehouses, storage solutions, and world-class logistics services, as well as its strategic location, offering close proximity to major airports and key regional markets, further reinforcing its appeal as a gateway for international business expansion.

The Jubilant Tamil Nadu Global Expo & Knowledge Summit is an international platform that combines trade showcases with knowledge exchange. It explores emerging trends in economics, innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship, while highlighting promising investment opportunities across various sectors.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, stressed that the authority’s participation in this international event aims to support and expand its global presence as well as to build direct engagement channels with business communities around the world. “We look forward to attracting high-value investments that support the Emirate of Sharjah’s vision for economic diversification.”

He noted that SAIF Zone offers a comprehensive ecosystem of services and facilities tailored to meet the needs of companies seeking to establish regional offices or industrial operations. Backed by a robust infrastructure and streamlined procedures, the free zone enables rapid business setup and operational efficiency.

He added that SAIF Zone attaches utmost attention to high-value sectors such as technology, food processing, engineering, and energy and is committed to cultivating a business-enabling environment that promotes integration among companies and supports their expansion across regional markets.

Al Mazrouei noted that the Free Zone will continue to develop its service offerings and investment solutions in line with investor expectations, while building long-term partnerships founded on trust, collaboration, and sustainability. Together, these efforts will contribute to reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional hub for business and investment.

Extensive Participation

The event provided a global networking platform that brought together SMEs, startups, large corporations, investors, policymakers, and international delegates. It played a key role in fostering partnerships and unlocking investment opportunities.

The summit attracted local and international participants from multiple sectors, including traders, manufacturers, service providers, researchers, technology experts, and government representatives, making it a comprehensive venue for cross-sector collaboration, business exchange, and strategic dialogue on future growth and investment prospects.

18,000 visitors

The exhibition attracted around 18,000 visitors, including international delegations, facilitating high-level meetings, productive business discussions, and the signing of deals and memoranda of understanding.

The event was further distinguished by a high-profile knowledge summit, impactful workshops, and dedicated sessions showcasing ideas from start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises, alongside an industrial summit and an international roundtable for businesswomen, reinforcing its position as a comprehensive platform with a strong global dimension.