Sharjah Chamber records over 76,000 memberships in 2025 with 14% growth, signs up 8,000 new member companies

SHARJAH, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) logged a surge in new memberships in 2025, registering 8,385 new companies. The Chamber now boasts 76,110 active members, a growth of over 14 percent compared to 2024.

SCCI also reported 67,725 renewals and 2,288 free zone memberships, issuing 90,983 certificates of origin with exports and re-exports valued at approximately AED 21 billion.

These achievements were unveiled during the first 2026 board meeting, chaired by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais. He affirmed that Sharjah remains an attractive destination for investment, fostering growth and innovation.

Director-General Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi noted that the Chamber conducted trade missions to over seven countries, including a debut mission to Mauritius, and signed eight memoranda of understanding with international partners.

The Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC) achieved milestones including the Strategic Business Leadership Programme and nine international cooperation agreements with entities in the UK, France, and Spain. Additionally, the Sectoral Business Groups established new units, such as the Legal and Hospitality groups, and launched the "Business Impact" podcast.

The Chamber also supported 30 local and international initiatives and saw a 34 per cent increase in entries for the Sharjah Excellence Award. Festivals like the Al Dhaid Dates Festival and Sharjah Shopping Promotions further reinforced the emirate’s standing as a leading commercial and family destination. Through these efforts, the SCCI continues to bolster the UAE's economic competitiveness and sustainable development.