Minister of State leads strategic talks at WHX 2026 to boost UAE pharmaceutical innovation

DUBAI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment, has held a series of meetings on the sidelines of the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 taking place at Expo City Dubai, as part of efforts to promote a shared responsibility between the public and private sectors to strengthen health sustainability and ensure pharmaceutical security.

Attended by Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, the meetings brought together a group of leading global pharmaceutical companies to enhance cooperation in pharmaceutical innovation and to cement strategic partnerships with major international players.

The bilateral meetings aimed to expand collaboration in drug innovation, upgrade the national pharmaceutical model, ensure the sustainability of medical products, and develop the UAE’s national pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and competitiveness.

They also sought to stimulate specialised research and product development studies within the UAE, further reinforcing strategic partnerships with leading global companies.

During the event, Al Hajeri met with Andrey Terekhin, Trade Representative of the Russian Federation to the UAE, and the accompanying delegation. The two sides discussed the latest developments in the health and pharmaceutical cooperation between the UAE and Russia and explored opportunities to deepen partnerships in scientific research, knowledge transfer and expertise exchange.

The two sides also discussed innovative healthcare initiatives and future projects to enhance bilateral cooperation and support long-term pharmaceutical security.

The minister stressed that holding a series of meetings with pharmaceutical companies and international partners reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to building effective global partnerships that support innovation, localise vital pharmaceutical industries, and enhance health system readiness.

“The Emirates Drug Establishment is committed to supporting national priorities to develop an advanced, sustainable, and knowledge-driven healthcare sector underpinned by advanced technologies,” Al Hajeri said