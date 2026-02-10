Lana Nusseibeh meets with Foreign Minister of Iran

TEHRAN, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, met with Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting held in Tehran, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Iran and explored ways to strengthen cooperation in a manner that serves their mutual interests and benefits both nations and their peoples. They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

Nusseibeh reaffirmed the importance of advancing dialogue and diplomatic solutions to address various challenges and safeguard the region’s security and stability.