Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Kuwait’s National Day reception in Dubai

DUBAI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today attended a reception hosted by the Kuwaiti Consulate General in Dubai on the occasion of Kuwait’s 65th National Day.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed was welcomed at the venue by Khaled Abdulrahim Al-Zaabi, Consul General of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. H.H. Sheikh Ahmed conveyed the best wishes of the UAE leadership and people to H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, and the people of Kuwait.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed highlighted the enduring robust relations between the two nations, and the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to further reinforce bilateral cooperation to create a brighter future for the people of the two nations.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed said that the "UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever” celebrations, held across all seven emirates from 29 January under the directives of the UAE President, reflect the enduring relationship between the two countries and their peoples, shared interests, and expanded cooperation across key sectors.

Sheikh Ahmed also said that bilateral relations are well positioned for further growth, underpinned by unity of purpose and continued integration, in support of sustainable development, future aspirations, and enhanced Gulf cooperation.