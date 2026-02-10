Alpha Dhabi reports record results with highest ever full year revenue of AED78.8 billion; strongest ever net profit of AED15 billion

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (“Alpha Dhabi” or “the Group”), one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the MENA region, with 250+ companies, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: AlphaDhabi), has reported a record set of financial results with its highest full year revenue to date of AED 78.8 billion, a 24% YoY increase for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The strong performance demonstrates how Alpha Dhabi and its portfolio companies are active contributors to the UAE’s national strategies that seek to advance industrial, digital, and energy transition development, as well as the broader diversification of the economy.

The surge in revenue reflects a consistent track record of growth and strategy execution by Alpha Dhabi since its IPO in 2021, which has largely been underpinned by high value accretive investments into high-growth, future-focused sectors.

Net profit for the full year climbed to a record AED 15.0 billion from AED 13.5 billion for the same period last year, reflecting the Group's strategic implementation across key verticals and its unwavering commitment to generating enhanced shareholder value.

The record-breaking financial results are underpinned by adjusted EBITDA reaching AED 17.7 billion from AED 13.6 billion, a 30%YOY increase, which demonstrates the holding company's ability to grow operations profitably across its portfolio.

Growth experienced across key business sectors is partly attributed to strategic acquisitions and investments made by the Group, which continue to bear fruit. ADH’s revenue came from key contributions across various business divisions, comprising AED 28.8 billion from Industrial, AED 27.8 billion, from Real Estate, AED 13.1 billion from Construction, AED 9.1 billion from Services & Others.

Alpha Dhabi Holding has also reinforced its balance sheet with total assets standing at AED 214.4 billion, a 21% increase YoY, while the company's cash balance as of the year ending December 2025 was AED 40.3 billion. Total equity was at AED 104.0 billion, underscoring the depth and agility of its financial position.

In 2025, Alpha Dhabi Holding proposed the adoption of a three-year dividend policy and share buyback programme, that provides for annual dividends of AED 2 billion equivalent of 20 fils per share, with an annual increase of 5% per year from financial year 2025. The dividend payment will commence after the close of each financial year and was approved by the Board of Directors and the company’s shareholders at the General Assembly on 12th January 2026.

Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “Achieving record-breaking results across revenue, net profit, and adjusted EBITDA is a milestone to be proud of. Yet, it’s important to remember that this didn’t happen by chance, nor is it a single occurrence – our performance in 2025 represents years of persistence as well as tactful execution across fundamental business areas. Of equal consequence, these results also indicate what is still to come for Alpha Dhabi, as they set the stage for our next phase of impactful growth. This new era will largely be defined by our ability to execute our 2026 innovation strategy alongside our continued evaluation of new opportunities in core investment areas.”

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “Alpha Dhabi’s record results for 2025 reflect the depth and strength of our businesses across key sectors, as well as our strong momentum in M&A. More broadly, this performance lays the groundwork for delivering our strategic agenda, including the adoption of robotics, accelerated digital transformation, data-driven capital allocation, and the execution of our capital deployment programme. This is an exciting time, and as we enter 2026, we are in a strong position to assess and capture emerging opportunities that can add further depth to our diversified portfolio.”

Alpha Dhabi’s diverse portfolio remains a significant driver of its continued growth, with all segments delivering notable performance and contributing to its robust performance. In 2025, Alpha Dhabi Holding was active through its subsidiaries across priority sectors.