UAE and Finland Presidents review bilateral ties and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Excellency Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland. Their talks reviewed bilateral ties and ways to advance cooperation in support of both countries’ development ambitions.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening UAE–Finland relations, particularly in priority areas including the economy, education, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, space, innovation, and sustainability.

The two leaders also addressed regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Middle East. They stressed the importance of strengthening peace and stability at the regional and global levels and of resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, in line with the two nations’ approach to supporting cooperation, peace, and development.