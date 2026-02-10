UAE presents virtual currency legislation at Arab counterterrorism experts meeting in Cairo

CAIRO, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates took part in the 38th meeting of the Arab Experts Group on Counterterrorism, held on Tuesday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States.

The meeting brought together representatives of justice, interior and foreign ministries, as well as other counterterrorism authorities from Arab states, alongside the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers.

During the meeting, the UAE delegation presented a working paper on the legislative framework governing virtual currencies in the country and the risks of their exploitation by terrorist organisations.

Minister Plenipotentiary Dr Maha Bakhit, Supervisor of the Legal Affairs Sector, Director of the Legal Affairs Department and head of the technical secretariat of the Arab Experts Group on Counterterrorism, said the meeting reviewed follow-up measures to implement the recommendations of the 37th meeting held in Tunisia last August.

Discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation with the United Nations and its relevant bodies, addressing the misuse of modern technologies by terrorist groups — including cryptocurrencies, drones and digital applications — in financing and carrying out terrorist operations, as well as enhancing and developing the work of the experts group.