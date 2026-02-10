Belgium condemns Israeli plans to expand control in West Bank

BRUSSELS, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot has condemned recent plans and measures announced by the Israeli government to tighten its control over the West Bank, describing them as a clear violation of international law.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Prévot said that peace can only be achieved through respect for the law and for others, stressing that unilateral actions undermine prospects for lasting peace in the region.

Israel announced on Sunday a series of measures aimed at strengthening its control over Areas A and B in the occupied Palestinian territories, facilitating land purchases to expand settlements, as well as plans to take control of religious sites and build new settlements, particularly in the city of Hebron.

The Belgian foreign minister said the measures contravene international law and are inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2334, as well as the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.

He stressed that respect for international law is a fundamental condition for achieving a just and lasting peace, calling for an end to policies that escalate tensions and undermine the two-state solution.