'Friends of Cancer Patients' concludes participation in Regional Oncology Conference

KUWAIT, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Regional Oncology Conference and the 13th Annual Conference of the Gulf Federation for Cancer Control concluded in Kuwait under the theme “Cancer: Reality and Challenges”.

The event brought together leading health officials, physicians, consultants, researchers and representatives of Gulf cancer associations to discuss regional efforts to combat the disease.

A Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP) delegation that included Sawsan Al Fahoum Jaafar, Chairperson of the association and President of the Gulf Federation for Cancer Control, and Aisha Al Mulla, Director of the association, particiapted in the event.

In her opening speech, Jaafar stressed that the conference was not only a scientific forum but also a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange. She emphasised that tackling cancer is a collective responsibility requiring strong partnerships, with a focus on prevention, early detection and continuous care to improve quality of life.

Twenty-seven Gulf associations and 225 participants attended scientific sessions and workshops covering the latest research, technologies and best practices in diagnosis, treatment, prevention and supportive care. Final recommendations called for a unified Gulf cancer control framework, risk-based early screening programmes, the integration of artificial intelligence in care pathways, precision medicine, genetic counselling, a regional clinical research network, and stronger palliative and survivorship care, supported by governance and impact measurement.

On the sidelines, the Gulf Federation for Cancer Control’s board met to review progress, enhance coordination among member associations, strengthen the Gulf Oncology Society’s executive role, update treatment guidelines, and support the sustainability of the Gulf Journal of Oncology, while expanding international scientific collaboration.