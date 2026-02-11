UN official highlights UAE soft power in peacebuilding

GENEVA, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- David Fernández Puyana, Ambassador and Permanent Observer of the United Nations University for Peace to the United Nations Office at Geneva, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates represents a leading example in harnessing soft power to promote peace and build consensus.

He pointed out that the hosting of key international meetings in the UAE reflects its firm commitment to promoting peace, advancing mutual understanding and resolving disputes through dialogue.

David Puyana said the UAE presents an advanced model in consolidating the values of human fraternity and promoting multilateralism, dialogue and cooperation among nations.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the celebration at the Palais des Nations in Geneva marking the International Day of Human Fraternity, he described the occasion as a global call to reinforce multilateralism, advance international cooperation and foster a culture of dialogue and mutual understanding among people.

He commended the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity for organising the event, noting that hosting it for the first time at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva reflects a clear vision to elevate the concept of human fraternity internationally and strengthen its presence across UN platforms.

Puyana added that the United Nations’ adoption of the International Day of Human Fraternity through a UN resolution several years ago reflects international recognition of the UAE’s role in promoting the values of peace, tolerance and coexistence.

He described the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity as a successful practical model that deserves wider recognition for its initiatives aimed at translating the values of human fraternity into tangible practices.

David Puyana stressed that conveying the values of human fraternity to individuals and communities constitutes a key entry point for building more inclusive societies and promoting a culture of coexistence and openness, contributing to long-term peace and stability.