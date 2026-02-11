Dubai South achieves 17% growth in business aviation movements in 2025

DUBAI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub at Dubai South has reached a historic milestone, reporting a record-breaking 20,289 business aviation movements in 2025. This 17 percent increase over the previous year represents the highest private jet activity ever recorded in the emirate.

In Q4 2025, MBR Aerospace Hub recorded over 6,926 movements, reflecting an 18 percent year-on-year increase compared to Q4 2024.

This sustained growth was driven by several factors, including Dubai’s position as a year-round global hub for business, exhibitions, leisure and entertainment, as well as the successful hosting of the Dubai Airshow 2025, GITEX Global and World Government Summit, among others.

This momentum is further reflected in data from the Dubai Economic and Tourism Department which shows that the emirate welcomed 19.59 million international overnight visitors in 2025, representing a 5 percent increase compared to 2024.

In his comments, Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said, “The record growth in business aviation movements reflects Dubai’s continued evolution as a global centre for aviation, trade, and tourism. At Dubai South, we remain focused on building a future-ready ecosystem that supports long-term demand, enables seamless operations and reinforces our role in advancing our wise leadership’s vision of positioning Dubai as the aviation capital of the world.”