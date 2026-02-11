UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s Molano powers to third place on stage 4 in Oman

MUSCAT, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- In a hectic finale to stage 4 of the Tour of Oman, Sebastián Molano delivered an impressive performance to take third place for UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

The Colombian sprinter appeared to have the quickest kick of the bunch, but was denied victory by Erlend Blikra of Uno-X Mobility, with Emmanuel Houcou (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) taking second over the line.

For Molano’s UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate, Adam Yates, another opportunity will present itself on Wednesday, when the Tour of Oman will draw to a close with an uphill finish on the Green Mountain. Here, the overall winner of this year’s edition will be crowned.