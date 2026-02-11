CBUAE gold reserves near AED38 billion in 2025

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates’ (CBUAE) gold reserves rose by 64.93 percent in 2025, reaching AED37.902 billion at the end of December, compared to AED22.981 billion at the end of December 2024, according to the bank’s monthly statistical bulletin issued today.

On a monthly basis, gold reserves increased by 1.64 percent in December 2025, compared to AED37.291 billion at the end of November.

The bulletin showed that demand deposits exceeded AED1.264 trillion at the end of December 2025, compared to approximately AED1.109 trillion at the end of December 2024.

Savings deposits reached AED400.51 billion at the end of December 2025, compared to AED317.488 billion at the end of December 2024.

Time deposits surpassed AED1.165 trillion at the end of December 2025, compared to AED945.78 billion at the end of December 2024.