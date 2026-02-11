Emirates National Schools organises International Cultural Exchange Programme in Russian Federation

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates National Schools organised an international educational and cultural programme for female students in Grades 11 and 12 from its various campuses, in the form of an official visit to Primakov School in Moscow, Russian Federation.

The initiative forms part of a broader institutional strategy to deliver high-quality education beyond traditional classrooms and curricula, placing students at the centre of a global learning experience grounded in openness, civilisational dialogue and direct human engagement.

The visit offered a comprehensive educational and cultural experience that translated the concept of cultural exchange into practical application. Students were immersed in a multicultural learning environment and engaged with their peers at the host school in a range of academic programmes and joint cultural and creative activities.

These included specialised art workshops, notably a traditional Russian painting workshop, as well as field visits to prominent historical and cultural landmarks, including the Kremlin and the Armoury Museum. The programme also featured leadership, communication and language activities aimed at strengthening dialogue and teamwork skills within an international setting.

Through these experiences, students gained insight into Russian culture, social customs and traditions, while presenting elements of Emirati culture, the Arabic language and the values of Emirati society. Their conduct and cultural representation reflected the positive image of the UAE, rooted in the values of tolerance, coexistence, respect for others and openness to diverse cultures, which form an integral part of the country’s civilisational message.

Reflecting the depth of relations between the two countries, the programme included a ceremony to raise the flags of the United Arab Emirates and the Russian Federation at the host school. The symbolic gesture underscored mutual friendship and highlighted the role of education in supporting sustainable international partnerships and strengthening ties among younger generations worldwide.

The trip also included an official visit to the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Moscow, where the students met with Dr. Muhammad Ahmad Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.