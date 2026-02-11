Higher Committee of Human Fraternity highlights global efforts to promote coexistence

GENEVA, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Ambassador Dr. Khalid Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, highlighted the significance of consolidating global efforts to promote the values of coexistence, peace and human fraternity amid accelerating global challenges that require broader dialogue and joint action among countries and communities.

Dr. Al Ghaith told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that marking the International Day of Human Fraternity in Geneva aims to underscore the importance of the occasion and highlight the humanitarian values linked to coexistence, tolerance and peace. He affirmed that the occasion represents a global platform for exchanging views and promoting mutual understanding.

Ambassador Dr. Khalid Al Ghaith added that organising the event in Geneva reflects keenness to deliver the message of human fraternity to a broad international audience, given the city’s status as a major global hub and the wide presence of representatives of countries and international organisations.

He said the committee is working to develop a network of institutes and virtual centres in several countries, including Indonesia, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom and the United States, in addition to cooperating with institutions and universities in other countries. The aim is to establish international platforms for communication and cooperation that support joint programmes in the fields of peace and human fraternity, facilitate the exchange of expertise and strengthen collaborative action at the global level.

For her part, Rehab Al Mansoori, Adviser to the Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, said that young people represent a key pillar in advancing the values of human fraternity, given their capacity to positively influence their communities. She underscored the need to empower and actively involve them in programmes and initiatives that foster a culture of coexistence and peace.

Al Mansoori added that investing in youth awareness helps prepare a generation capable of promoting the values of human fraternity within their communities and actively contributing to the building of societies founded on dialogue and mutual respect, noting that young people represent a driving force in translating these values into everyday practice.