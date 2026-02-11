UAE strongly condemns school shooting in Canada

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the shooting incident at a school in western Canada, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Canada, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.