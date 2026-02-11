Competitions for People of Determination conclude at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Competitions for People of Determination, organised by the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination in collaboration with the Tolerance Club at Abu Dhabi University and the Student Affairs Department at Zayed University, concluded at the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award pavilion during the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

Held over several days, the events drew wide participation in interactive, artistic and educational activities designed to showcase participants’ talents in a supportive environment. Organisers provided technical and logistical support to ensure smooth participation.

The Committee for Festivals and Accompanying Competitions of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award said the events attracted strong engagement and reflected the award’s commitment to empowering People of Determination and enhancing their inclusion, in line with the UAE’s vision of an inclusive and sustainable society.

The committee said cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organisation and the two universities represented effective integration between national and academic institutions to support skill development and community engagement.

Participants expressed appreciation for the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities, saying the competitions boosted their confidence and encouraged further development.

Jamila Saleh Al Tamimi thanked the organisers for providing a platform that enabled participants to strengthen their self-confidence and develop their skills, praising the supportive environment and the UAE’s efforts to empower People of Determination.

Latifa Salem Al Zaabi commended the organisers, saying the competitions reinforced determination and perseverance while helping participants refine their talents.

Winners were honoured in the presence of parents and visitors, who praised the participants’ performances and the organisation of the event.

The competitions underscored the role of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award and its partners in promoting the inclusion and active participation of People of Determination.