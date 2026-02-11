UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish continues receiving injured, medical cases from Gaza

AL ARISH, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish continues to receive injured patients and medical cases from the Gaza Strip for necessary treatment, as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian and medical efforts to support the Palestinian people.

Over the past few days, a total of 16 patients with various injuries and medical conditions have been admitted.

The hospital has affirmed its full readiness to receive additional cases and provide treatment in line with the highest medical standards, helping to alleviate the suffering of patients amid the challenging humanitarian conditions.