NYU Abu Dhabi hosts exhibition on Baghdad's role in modern art

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery will open "All Manner of Experiments: Legacies of the Baghdad Modern Art Group" to the public on 12th February, with the exhibition running through 7th June.

The exhibition is curated by renowned art historian, Senior Investigator at al Mawrid Arab Centre for the Study of Art, and faculty at NYU Abu Dhabi, Nada Shabout. This landmark exhibition traces how Iraqi artists forged a modern visual language from Baghdad during a pivotal era of nation-building and decolonisation.

Executive Director of the Art Gallery and Chief Curator at NYU Abu Dhabi Maya Allison said, “This exhibition speaks to the core mission of the NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery as a university museum: to develop and map crucial moments in art history that have yet to be fully studied. Nada Shabout’s curatorial approach treats the exhibition as a form of investigation and knowledge-production, bringing archives to life and laying the groundwork for future scholarship.”