ADJD approves new batch of civil, commercial dispute resolution mediators

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Experts, Conciliators and Mediators Affairs Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has approved the registration of a new batch of 24 civil and commercial dispute mediators, following their successful completion of a specialised training programme.

The move aims to enhance the efficiency of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and strengthen the judicial sector with qualified professionals equipped to bridge differences between disputing parties in line with the highest approved standards.

The decision was made during the committee’s periodic meeting, chaired by Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. The committee adopted decisions to support the readiness of judicial support professionals.

It also approved the registration of two new experts, who will join the technical framework that assists judicial panels in issuing rulings based on scientific and technical foundations.

During the meeting, the committee further reviewed three applications concerning the re-registration of experts in the roster of practising experts. Each case was examined individually to ensure full compliance with all legal and procedural requirements, and appropriate decisions were taken accordingly.

In this context, Al Abri emphasised the pivotal role of experts and mediators as strategic partners in achieving swift justice, stressing the importance of adhering to the highest standards of transparency and professional responsibility to support the delivery of world-class judicial services that keep pace with Abu Dhabi’s rapid development across sectors.

He added that activating mediation in civil and commercial disputes plays a fundamental role in fostering a flexible legal environment that enhances business competitiveness and reinforces investor confidence by providing alternative avenues to litigation and enabling amicable dispute resolution, thereby supporting sustainable economic and social stability.