UAE, Lebanese Rugby Federations sign MoU

BEIRUT, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Rugby Federation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lebanese Rugby Federation in Beirut to strengthen cooperation and develop the sport of rugby.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Sultan Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the UAE Rugby Federation, and Saud Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Board Member of the Federation and Secretary-General of the Arab Rugby Federation. Representing the Lebanese side were Mohammed Assi, President of the Lebanese Rugby Federation; Ibrahim Kothrani, Vice President; and Eagle Zreik, Secretary-General of the Federation. The ceremony was held in the presence of several sports figures.

Both federations said the MoU aims to enhance cooperation, facilitate the exchange of expertise and promote the sport across the Arab region.

Al Zaabi said the agreement forms part of the UAE federation’s strategy to build partnerships with regional and international counterparts to strengthen technical and administrative capabilities.