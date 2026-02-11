UAE elected Geographic Representative for Near East on Codex Alimentarius Commission

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- In a historic first, the United Arab Emirates has been elected as the Geographic Representative for the Near East at the Codex Alimentarius Commission for the 2026–2028 term.

The election took place during the Commission’s 48th session in Rome, with the UAE represented by Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director-General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and Chair of the UAE National Codex Committee.

This achievement reflects profound international confidence in the UAE’s leadership and its influential contributions to developing food standards and strengthening global food safety systems.

It underscores the nation’s growing standing within international organisations concerned with agriculture and food security, enhancing its role in shaping international policies in line with the UAE’s vision for sustainable agricultural development.

The appointment directly supports the objectives of the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051. The position grants the UAE a seat on the Codex Executive Committee, a strategic role that involves setting general directions, developing strategic plans, and managing international food standard programmes. This ensures that the specific dietary patterns, production conditions, and economic and health priorities of the Near East region are fully integrated into global benchmarks.

Al Muhairi brings more than 25 years of administrative and scientific experience in government service. She played a central role in establishing Abu Dhabi’s food‑control system, contributing to the Emirate’s leading regional ranking on global food‑safety indices.

Al Muhairi also chairs the National Codex Committee, established under the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which comprises representatives from government entities, the private sector, universities and research centres.

The Committee coordinates the national position at Codex meetings and prepares studies and proposals to support the development of international standards that align with the UAE’s priorities and enhance the competitiveness of national products in global markets.

Commenting on the election, Al Muhairi said, "The UAE’s selection for this prestigious international post reflects the advanced status our nation has achieved in food security and safety, reinforcing our position as a key partner in shaping global food policy. This appointment consolidates international trust in our regulatory and scientific capabilities and provides a significant platform to assert our leadership within relevant international organisations, most notably the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Health Organisation."

She explained that this victory is the result of the UAE’s strategic enabling factors, including its positive reputation and high credibility in international forums, its leading positions in global food security indices, and its extensive technical and scientific expertise in food safety, quality, and standardisation.

She also highlighted the UAE’s advanced institutional capacities in food control and risk analysis, alongside its proactive and sustained participation in various Codex committees.

Al Muhairi further noted that this position presents a responsibility and a commitment to continue supporting the Codex Alimentarius Commission and working with member states to enhance food safety and develop international standards that reflect regional needs. Moreover, it opens new horizons for regional and international cooperation, granting the UAE a greater platform to lead global dialogue on critical food security and safety issues.

She affirmed that the UAE will continue to work with its international partners to develop innovative standards that support sustainable agricultural development and strengthen the country’s position as a global hub for food innovation.