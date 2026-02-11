Yas, Saadiyat islands win over 195 awards in 2025

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Island and Saadiyat Island received more than 195 regional and international awards in 2025, reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a world-class tourism and lifestyle destination.

The accolades span theme parks, cultural attractions, hospitality, dining, sustainability, marketing and guest experience, reflecting the scale and diversity of Abu Dhabi’s tourism ecosystem.

“These accolades highlight our unwavering dedication to delivering joyful and memorable experiences for our guests while demonstrating our commitment to Abu Dhabi’s long-term tourism ambitions. These achievements are a testament to the collective efforts of our teams, in collaboration with our partners, to further position Yas Island and Saadiyat Island as world-class destinations,” said Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral.

Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, said the recognition reflects its focus on innovation, collaboration and enhancing visitor experiences, reinforcing its role in advancing Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector.