RTA launches Institutional Readiness and Sustainable Development Centre

DUBAI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the establishment of the Institutional Readiness and Sustainable Development Centre, and signed a strategic partnership with the American Productivity & Quality Center (APQC), naming it the founding member.

This agreement marks the official launch of APQC’s first-ever performance excellence hub in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The Centre’s primary mandate is to empower RTA’s own talent and business practices by standardising internal operations and building a self-sustaining workforce equipped with global best practices in the process of architecture and performance management.

The Centre will drive organisation-wide alignment through international benchmarking and best-practice research. This approach validates performance and focuses on internal capacity development, ensuring the RTA remains a world-class leader in process excellence.

RTA has signalled future strategic integrations with other world-leading institutes to be revealed in subsequent phases.