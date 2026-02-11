€1.2 billion in counterfeit cash stopped in postal operation: Europol

BRUSSELS, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Law enforcement authorities from 18 countries have stopped an estimated €1.2 billion in counterfeit banknotes and coins from entering circulation during Operation DECOY III, a Europol-coordinated action led by Austria, Portugal, and Spain.

In a statement, Europol said the joint customs and police operation targeted criminal networks distributing fake currency through postal services.

Romanian authorities alone intercepted over 4.8 million altered-design euro banknotes and dismantled a storage facility holding more than 223,000 counterfeit notes. In addition, three separate seizures in Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States uncovered more than 220,000 counterfeit coins in euros, pounds, and US dollars.

During the six-month operational phase between June and November 2025, authorities seized 379 parcels containing fake currency. The seizures triggered 70 new investigations into the criminal networks behind them.

In total, officers intercepted more than 7 million counterfeit items, including 4.8 million euro banknotes and coins, 2.3 million US dollar-denominated items, 23,302 pounds sterling and 4,800 Swiss francs. The total value of the seized counterfeit currency is estimated at €1.2 billion.

The operation involved authorities from Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Europol and European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) supported the operation by facilitating intelligence exchange, helping detect suspect parcels and refining risk indicators for future actions.