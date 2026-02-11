EU eyes tighter registration, no-fly zones to tackle drone threats

BRUSSELS, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union on Wednesday said it wanted to tighten drone registration, create no-fly zones and ramp up detection at critical sites after a string of unexplained sightings rocked European countries last year.

The new action plan announced by European Commission is meant to cover the civilian sector following the launch of an initiative to build a system of military counter-drone defences last year.

The EU officials said that as part of the efforts they want to step up the mandatory registration of drones across the bloc to be able to better keep track of potential menaces. Brussels wanted to expand regulation to cover smaller drones, from the current lower limit of 250 grammes to 100 grammes.

The Commission also wants to get member states to better map out no-fly zones around sensitive locations with the eventual intention of having software block drones from flying in those areas.

To improve detection, officials said they want to help bolster the use of telecoms systems to spot drones and push for the development of AI to monitor for potentially suspect flights.

While much of the strategy was focused on tackling drone threats, Brussels also said it wanted to improve regulation and channel funds into helping develop the bloc's drone manufacturing industry.

The officials admitted that tightening controls over drone flights would not prevent people intent on causing problems -- but they insisted it would help authorities quickly identify legitimate usage.