Khazna Data Centres achieves IDCA Grade 1 certification

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Khazna Data Centres on Wednesday announced it has achieved Grade 1 (G1) Certification from the International Data Centre Authority (IDCA), based on an independent evaluation of Khazna’s portfolio and service delivery capabilities against IDCA’s standards and benchmark requirements.

Khazna is the first data centre operator in the Middle East and Africa to receive this certification.

The certification follows a multi-month assessment process conducted by IDCA auditors and examiners. It also follows Khazna’s July 2025 announcement of a strategic global benchmarking agreement with IDCA. The programme included reviews of service delivery capabilities, operational protocols, and supporting corporate systems across Khazna’s portfolio.

The G1 certification was formally presented to Khazna Data Centres by Mehdi Paryavi, Chairman and CEO of IDCA, at the Capacity Middle East event in Dubai on the Datacloud stage.

“G1 certification is an external validation of the standards we hold ourselves to across service delivery and operations,” said Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO, Khazna Data Centres. “As the region rapidly scales digital infrastructure for cloud and AI, alignment with recognised global benchmarks is more important than ever. This certification reinforces our focus on consistent execution, safety, and reliability at scale, and it supports our commitment to build infrastructure and operational capability that customers can trust.”

IDCA is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and provides standards, education, and certification programmes for digital infrastructure, including data centres supporting cloud and AI deployments.