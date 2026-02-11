Israel's new steps for West Bank counterproductive, incompatible with international law: EU

BRUSSELS, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The new steps approved by Israel's security cabinet for the West Bank are counterproductive and incompatible with international law as they risk undermining ongoing international efforts aimed at stabilisation and the advancement of peaceful efforts in the region.

''The EU has a long-standing position of non-recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the territories occupied since June 1967, in line with the relevant UNSC resolutions,'' according to a Joint Statement by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica and Hadja Lahbib, the European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, on the Israeli Security Cabinet decision to amend the land registration and property acquisition procedures in the West Bank.

Moreover, the decisions affecting the implementation of the Hebron Protocol between Israel and the Palestinian Authority put at risk the sensitive status quo of religious sites.

The EU reiterates its unwavering commitment to lasting and sustainable peace in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, on the basis of the two-state solution, with the State of Israel and an independent, democratic, contiguous, sovereign and viable State of Palestine living side-by-side in peace, security, and mutual recognition.

The EU will continue to work with international partners towards this objective.

''We urge all parties to refrain from unilateral measures which increase tensions and further erode the chances of a negotiated solution. This is especially important at a time when coordinated international efforts are underway to advance peace and stability in the region,'' the statemnt said.