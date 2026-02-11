UAHR commends decision on formation of second term of BoT of National Human Rights Institution

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR) praised the decision regarding the formation of the second term of the Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), affirming that this decision reflects the UAE leadership’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the national human rights framework and enhancing the role of independent national institutions in accordance with international standards and the Paris Principles, in a manner rooted in transparency and institutional integrity.

In a statement, the UAHR commended the new composition of the Board of Trustees, which now includes 12 members chaired by Dr. Salem Suhail Saeed Al Neyadi, along with the appointment of ten new national experts.

The Association highlighted that the formation of the second‑term Board is a natural extension of the institutional progress witnessed during the first term, which was distinguished by a 50% representation of women, the inclusion of People of Determination, and a diverse group of highly qualified national talents — all of which reinforce the independence of the National Human Rights Institution and enhance its ability to fulfil its mandate in line with best international practices.

In conclusion, the Association affirmed that the formation of the Board of Trustees for its second term strengthens institutional continuity, supports the efficiency and effectiveness of the Board’s operations, and solidifies the independence of the NHRI, enabling it to carry out its legal mandate with greater impact and credibility.