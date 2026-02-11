Burjeel Holdings signs MoUs to advance medical education, clinical training

DUBAI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Holdings has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland and Alexandria University’s Abu Dhabi branch, to build strong global and regional partnerships that support healthcare workforce development and academic excellence.

The MoUs were signed at Burjeel House on the sidelines of the World Health Expo 2026.

“These partnerships reflect Burjeel Holdings’ long-term commitment to developing a highly skilled healthcare workforce through world-class education, structured training, and meaningful academic collaboration. By working closely with globally respected institutions and leading universities, we are creating pathways that benefit trainees, faculty, and healthcare professionals, while strengthening clinical excellence across our network,” said Dr.Tahani Alqadiri, Group Director of Emiratisation and Academics at Burjeel Holdings.

The MoU with the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland focuses on professional development, examinations, training programmes, and academic and clinical exchange. The collaboration aims to strengthen ties between both institutions through joint initiatives that enhance medical education standards and support continuous professional development.

Under the agreement, Burjeel Holdings will facilitate the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland examination activities by providing access to suitable facilities within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The partnership also includes the delivery of accredited Continuing Medical Education programs for Burjeel-affiliated healthcare professionals, alongside opportunities for residents and fellows to participate in academic and clinical exchange.

The MoU with Alexandria University’s Abu Dhabi branch focuses on enhancing education, training, and research opportunities for students and faculty. In addition, it supports structured training programmes, professional networking, and the exchange of expertise between faculty and clinical teams.

The partnership focuses on providing observership training and clinical exposure for medical and dental students across Burjeel hospitals and affiliated healthcare facilities. It also includes collaboration on research initiatives, knowledge sharing, and the use of shared resources to strengthen student learning outcomes and academic engagement.