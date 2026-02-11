ALEC Holdings' FY 2025 net profit up by 89% YoY to AED687 million

DUBAI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- ALEC Holdings PJSC (ALEC) announced that its FY 2025 net profit increased by 89% year-on-year (YoY) to AED687 million, equating to a net profit margin of 5.5%, supported by higher operating earnings and a meaningful reduction in net finance costs.

In Q4 2025, net profit increased 57% YoY to AED256 million, with net profit margin improving to 6.9% from 6.0% in Q4 2024.

ALEC announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and Full Year (FY) ended 31st December 2025. ALEC’s first full-year results announced since its listing on DFM in October 2025 reflect continued execution against a high-quality backlog, disciplined project selection, and operating leverage across the business.

The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend distribution of AED250 million, payable in April 2026 - up from the previously announced AED200 million – reflecting strong results and the Company’s commitment to rewarding shareholders.

ALEC delivered a record set of results in FY 2025, with revenue rising 56% YoY to AED12.6 billion, underpinned by strong conversion of the order book and disciplined execution across the Group’s diversified platform. Momentum remained solid into Q4 2025, with revenue increasing 36% YoY to AED3.7 billion.

According to financial results, Building & Construction revenue increased 68% YoY to AED6.8 billion, remaining the largest contributor as several large-scale projects progressed through peak execution phases.

Energy Services revenue grew 64% YoY to AED4.6 billion, reflecting continued traction in major infrastructure awards and deepening capability in strategic energy-related delivery.

Related Businesses revenue increased 53% YoY to AED 3.0 billion, supported by higher attach rates across the Group’s project portfolio and continued demand for integrated specialist offerings. In Q4 2025 specifically, Related Businesses' growth accelerated, up 69% YoY, contributing to a more favourable quarterly mix.

Profitability experienced robust growth, with FY 2025 gross profit rising 58% YoY to AED1.3 billion, with gross margin edging slightly higher to 10.5%. This reflects a combination of improved delivery performance and scale benefits in the core segments, offset in part by normalised marins in Related Businesses as volumes scaled and project mix evolved. Q4 2025 gross margin expanded significantly to 12.5%, up from 10.5% in Q4 2024, reflecting stronger performance and a higher contribution from value-added activities during the period.

FY 2025 EBITDA increased 76% YoY to AED1.1 billion, and EBITDA margin expanded to 8.8%, from 7.8% in the previous period, driven by operating leverage and disciplined cost control. Revenue growth outpaced the expansion in overheads as the Company continued investing in its execution capacity. In Q4 2025, EBITDA increased 65% YoY to AED400 million, with EBITDA margin expanding to 10.8% from 8.9% in Q4 2024, supported by strong revenue growth and a step-up in gross margin.