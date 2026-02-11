64% of 16-24-year-olds in EU used AI in 2025: Eurostat

BRUSSELS, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- In 2025, 63.8% of young people aged 16-24 in the EU used generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools. This share is nearly twice as high as the share of people in general population who used these tools (32.7% of those aged 16-74), according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, to mark the Safer Internet Day, observed on 10 February.

Young people are introducing the use of generative AI across different areas of life. The use of generative AI for private purposes was more common among young people (44.2%) than among the general population (25.1%).

As expected, people in the younger age group were more likely to use AI tools for formal education (39.3%), compared with 9.4% in the general population. In contrast, the professional use was relatively similar between these age groups (15.8% vs 15.1%), as many young people have yet to enter the labour market.

Among EU countries, the highest shares of people aged 16-24 using generative AI tools were recorded in Greece (83.5%), Estonia (82.8%) and Czechia (78.5%). The lowest shares were in Romania (44.1%), Italy (47.2%) and Poland (49.3%).