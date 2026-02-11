RAK Ruler receives Governor of Russia's Ulyanovsk region

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Alexey Yurievich Russkikh, Governor of the Ulyanovsk region in the Russian Federation, and his accompanying delegation at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the Governor of the Ulyanovsk region and underscored the strength of the bilateral relations between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the Russian Federation, noting their continuous development across various fields.

The meeting included an exchange of views on several issues of mutual interest.

RAK Ruler reaffirmed Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to enhancing regional and international cooperation, exploring new opportunities that serve shared interests, and opening broader prospects for investment and strategic partnerships in support of sustainable development and growth for both sides.

Russkikh extended thanks and appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and hospitality. He also reaffirmed his country’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, praising the UAE’s leading role and prominent standing at both the regional and international levels.