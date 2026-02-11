Minister of Health visits Emirates Health Services platform, reviews projects at WHX

DUBAI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, visited the Emirates Health Services (EHS) platform at the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 in Dubai, underscoring the ministry’s support for national innovation in healthcare.

The visit reflects the ministry’s drive to advance a data- and AI-enabled digital healthcare ecosystem aimed at improving service quality and efficiency, while building sustainable partnerships capable of keeping pace with global developments.

Al Sayegh commended the projects launched by EHS, which utilise innovation to enhance the efficiency, resilience and sustainability of the healthcare system.

He noted that the EHS initiatives are designed to expand access to specialised care and improve health outcomes for members of the community, in line with the UAE’s human-centric development priorities and long-term national strategies.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening a culture of institutional collaboration across healthcare entities.

Al Sayegh further stated that national health authorities operate within a unified strategic framework aligned with the UAE leadership’s vision, demonstrating a high degree of coordination and integration across the healthcare system.

This alignment, he said, not only supports the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision but also helps expand international partnerships, strengthen knowledge exchange, and accelerate innovation and digital transformation to enhance quality of life and future-proof the sector.

For his part, Dr Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of EHS, introduced the Minister to EHS's innovative projects, the interactive AI-powered initiatives “Amal”, “Maitha” and “Hamda”.

The “Amal” project is the UAE’s first AI-powered medical assistant. It conducts interactive pre-consultation interviews with patients, generating accurate and comprehensive medical summaries that support faster treatment decisions and reduce waiting times. The system enhances operational efficiency and expands access to care, advancing the digital transformation agenda.

Meanwhile, “Maitha” also represents the world’s first AI-powered system for managing the nursing workforce. It streamlines recruitment processes, organises training programmes, supports career development pathways, reduces administrative workload, and enables virtual interviews.

The interactive digital agent “Hamda” introduces a transformative shift in contact centre operations. Developed as an intelligent digital interface, it explains services, provides real-time guidance, and analyses tone and sentiment to improve engagement quality and accelerate service delivery.