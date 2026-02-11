Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 20 members of Dubai Public Prosecution

DUBAI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 20 newly appointed members of the Dubai Public Prosecution.

During the ceremony that took place at Dubai Public Prosecution, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed wished the newly appointed members of the Public Prosecution success in their duties, stressing the importance of upholding the rule of law, delivering justice, and a displaying a strong sense of responsibility.

He urged them to make the pursuit of justice their highest goal, ensuring the community’s wellbeing, and supporting its progress and prosperity.

H.H. also encouraged them to continuously develop their skills to stay in step with global shifts, and to serve as exemplary figures in promoting justice, integrity, and professionalism while protecting rights and human dignity.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of HH The Dubai Ruler’s Court and Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; Counsellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai; Counsellor Youssef Hassan Al-Mutawa, Assistant Attorney General of Dubai; and Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum toured the Dubai Public Prosecution building, which features a state-of-the-art remote Investigation and Litigation Control Centre that is equipped with advanced communication systems and smart technologies.

The centre enables efficient management of investigations and virtual court sessions, enhancing accuracy within a fully integrated digital judicial system.

The tour also covered the fitness centre, featuring modern facilities, diverse sports programmes, continuous specialised training, a swimming pool, walking track, and wellness amenities, promoting a healthy and motivating work environment.

At the conclusion of the visit, H.H. commended the efforts of the Public Prosecution and all judicial-related entities for their collaborative efforts and commitment to achieving the emirate’s judicial goals. His Highness also participated in a group photo session with the newly appointed members of the Public Prosecution.