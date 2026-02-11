Dubai Maritime Authority urges compliance with navigation safety rules

DUBAI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), part of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, has renewed its call for full compliance with safe navigation rules and maritime safety instructions by all owners, operators, captains, and crews of marine vessels and activities in Dubai, including vessels and activities dedicated to water sports.

The authority said the move reflects its continued efforts to strengthen maritime safety and security in line with international standards and best practices, supporting Dubai’s position as a global hub for safe and sustainable maritime activity.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the DMA, said Dubai is advancing a regulatory framework that combines legislative flexibility with strict adherence to international safety standards. He said compliance with navigation rules reflects the high level of awareness within the emirate’s maritime sector and reinforces confidence among residents and visitors.

He added that the authority is promoting a culture of safety by urging adherence to designated activity zones, the use of safety equipment, speed limits, approved operating procedures and emergency preparedness to ensure a safe maritime experience.

The DMA said its awareness drive is supported by simplified guidance materials outlining safe practices for different categories of sea users.

Instructions include adhering to designated maritime zones, avoiding restricted areas without permits, refraining from using unlicensed or expired vessels, carrying valid documentation, operating at safe speeds, avoiding reckless behaviour, activating navigation lights in low visibility and wearing life jackets during water sports.

The authority also issued a circular to companies providing recreational maritime services, requiring them to clearly display the permits issued by the DMA, which include key safety guidelines. The circular obliges companies to display, clarify, and present these guidelines so users and participants can review them.

The DMA said it will continue on-ground and digital awareness campaigns to promote safety and responsible maritime practices, support environmental sustainability and reinforce Dubai’s standing as a leading global maritime destination.