UAE dominates AWST 2026 athletics with 18-medal haul

SHARJAH, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE sportswomen stamped their authority on the athletics programme at the Arab Women Sports Tournament 2026, topping the medal standings with 18 medals as the competition concluded on Tuesday.

Over three days, the Emirati contingent delivered a dominant performance, finishing with seven gold, five silver, and six bronze medals, opening a clear lead over the rest of the field and underscoring their consistency across athletics.

Egypt finished second overall with 12 medals (six gold, three silver, and three bronze). Iraq placed third with 12 medals (three gold, six silver, and three bronze). Jordan ranked fourth with two medals (three gold and one bronze). Kuwait finished fifth with nine medals (two gold, three silver, and four bronze). Saudi Arabia placed sixth with five medals (three silver medals and two bronze), Libya finished seventh with one silver, and Palestine ended the competition without a medal.

Competition on day two and three had athletes deliver decisive performances across multiple events.

In the heptathlon, Egypt’s National Talent Club athlete Aya Walid Eldiasti claimed gold, while her teammate Nour Abdo Abdelhamed took silver. Bronze went to Kuwait’s Aljazi Abdulaziz Farhan of Salwa Alsabah Club.

The women’s 100m hurdles was won by Sara Fahad Mohammed of Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, who posted a time of 14.62 seconds. Sarah Abdulkareem Alhelal of Khaleej Club finished second in 15.00, while Aljazi Abdulaziz Farhan of Salwa Alsabah Club claimed bronze in 15.36.

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club secured a one-two finish in the pole vault, with Shahad Abdulla Ahmad winning gold after clearing 2.60 metres. Silver went to teammate Alyaziah Tariq Doei, who matched the same height.

Fatima Yousif Alhosani of Abu Dhabi Athletics Club secured gold in the discus throw with a best mark of 47.06 metres. Retag Salem Asaiah of the Libyan Women’s Sports Federation earned silver with 44.40 metres, while Salma Haitham Almarri, also of Abu Dhabi Athletics Club, took bronze with 39.37 metres.

Egypt’s Shereen Shabaan Ahmed of the National Talent Club captured gold in the javelin throw with a best effort of 43.47 metres. Honya Bakhtiyar Mahmood of Al Fatat Sports Club – Nineveh earned silver with a throw of 32.20 metres. Egyptian Shahd Kamel Elsayed took bronze with 29.38 metres.

5000m

Iraq dominated the women’s 5000m final, with Diana Kareem Saeed of Al Fatat Sports Club – Nineveh taking gold in 19:09.45. Kuwait’s Haya Ahmed Alrefai of Salwa Alsabah Club finished second in 19:25.13, while Rana Barakat Mohammed, also of Al Fatat – Nineveh, secured bronze in 19:55.69.

Jordan’s Wala Mohammad Alqawasmi of Al Qadisiyah Sport Club won gold in the women’s 800m, crossing the line in 2:21.29. Egypt’s Rahma Adel Ahmed of the National Talent Club took silver in 2:23.18, with Ruqayya Mohammed Almarzooqi of Abu Dhabi Athletics Club claiming bronze in 2:24.18.

Egypt National Talent Club claimed gold in the women’s 4×100m relay after clocking 49.53 seconds. Kuwait’s Salwa Alsabah Club secured silver in 51.08, while Sharjah Women’s Sports Club finished third with 52.51.

Kuwait’s Aisha Waleed Alkhader of Salwa Alsabah Club won gold in the long jump with 5.47 metres. Iraq’s Maryam Abdulilah Abdulilah of Al Fatat Sports Club – Nineveh claimed silver with 5.15 metres, while Egypt’s Nour Abdo Abdelhamid of the National Talent Club secured bronze with 5.13 metres.

Fatima Yousif Alhosani of Abu Dhabi Athletics Club added another gold after throwing 12.36 metres in the shot put. Honya Bakhtiyar Mahmood of Al Fatat Sports Club – Nineveh earned silver with 11.37 metres, while Kuwait’s Dana Ali Alazemi of Salwa Alsabah Club took bronze with 10.31 metres.

Emirati athlete Mahra Abdulrahim Enqelya of Sharjah Women’s Sports Club claimed gold in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:03.23. Her teammate Sara Fahad Mohammed finished second in 1:04.60, while Sarah Abdulkareem Alhelal of Khaleej Club earned bronze in 1:06.46.

Egypt’s Shaza Hossam Ahmed of the National Talent Club won gold in the 200m final after clocking 25.56 seconds. Saudi Arabia’s Lujain Ibrahim Alhumaid took silver in 25.85, while Emirati Fatma Ali Alblooshi of Sharjah Women’s Sports Club finished third in 26.13.

Egypt’s Aya Walid Eldiasti of the National Talent Club secured gold in the high jump with a clearance of 1.63 metres. Iraq’s Maryam Abdulilah Abdulilah claimed silver with the same height, while Emirati Samar Saleh Alsaadiya took bronze after clearing 1.50 metres.

Iraq’s Narjis Hussein Abbood of Al Fatat Sports Club – Nineveh won gold in the 1500m in 4:43.80. Ruqayya Mohammed Almarzooqi of Abu Dhabi Athletics Club finished second in 5:02.44, followed by Egypt’s Rahma Adel Ahmed in 5:07.96.

The UAE claimed gold in the women’s 4×400m relay, with Sharjah Women’s Sports Club recording a combined time of 4:00.43. Iraq finished second in 4:02.15, while Jordan secured bronze in 4:03.88.