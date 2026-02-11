Nahyan bin Zayed attends closing ceremony of 14th Annual Shooting Championship in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Charitable Foundation and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, attended the closing ceremony of the 14th Annual Shooting Championship, held at Al Reef Shooting Club in Abu Dhabi.

The championship concluded after competitions that began in November, drawing wide participation from citizens and residents across the UAE. The event was organised to professional and technical standards reflecting the continued development of shooting sports in the country.

The ceremony was attended by Major General Salem Ali Al Ghaffli, Commander of the Support Units and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the championship, along with officials and shooting enthusiasts.

The closing ceremony began with the arrival of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, followed by the UAE national anthem and an equestrian parade by the Support Units cavalry.

The programme featured pistol competitions for men and women, a shotgun exhibition, demonstration performances by People of Determination, shooting displays and patriotic poetry recitals. Sheikh Nahyan crowned winners across various categories in recognition of their performances.

In remarks on the occasion, Sheikh Nahyan said the championship supports the growth of shooting sports and promotes a culture of positive competition. He said its continuity over 14 editions reflects its role in expanding participation and strengthening the sport’s presence in line with the UAE’s vision to support specialised sports.

He added that the championship serves as a community platform that reinforces positive values associated with sports, such as commitment, discipline, and teamwork, while also contributing to talent discovery and skill development, thereby supporting the advancement of UAE sports at both regional and international levels.

The 14th edition included more than 22 competitions across pistol, rifle and shotgun disciplines, covering individual and team categories for men, women, youth and juniors.

Hassan Salem Al Ghoul, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said the latest edition built on the championship’s established reputation and attracted strong participation from both amateur and professional shooters, reflecting confidence in its organisational standards.

He noted that the participation of residents alongside citizens helped raise the level of competition and foster exchange of expertise.

Since its launch 13 years ago, the championship has attracted a total of 73,275 participants, with 5,905 shooters taking part in the current edition.

Participants were distributed across approved shooting ranges nationwide, including 2,545 at Al Reef Shooting Club, 827 at Masfout Club, 1,819 at Fujairah Club and 295 at Al Dhafra Club.

Male participants numbered 4,861, while female participants reached 625. In addition, 175 boys and 144 girls competed in air rifle events, and 100 participants took part in shotgun competitions.

Organisers said the championship continues to serve as a platform to promote specialised sports, broaden participation and support the UAE’s sports development agenda.