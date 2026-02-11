Mansour bin Zayed approves The Founder’s Office strategic plan, future directions

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has approved the strategic plan of The Founder’s Office, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to celebrating and activating the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

H.H. was briefed on the strategy and future direction during a presentation attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of The Founder’s Office, Reem Yousif Al Shimmari, Director General of The Founder’s Office, alongside senior officials.

The approved strategy establishes a comprehensive national framework that aims to ensure that the life, legacy, values and principles of the UAE’s Founder remain a living source of inspiration for current and future generations. Aligned with national priorities, the strategy emphasises the role of the late Sheikh Zayed as a model of leadership and source of national pride, while providing a platform to showcase the Founding Father's achievements locally and internationally.

During the briefing, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan was updated on the Office’s mandate as the national authority entrusted with enriching public and scholarly knowledge of the life, vision, and leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed, strengthening partnerships, and supporting local entities. This mandate encompasses the development of educational and knowledge-based content related to Sheikh Zayed, guidelines for the use of his name and image, the review of publications and other content related to his life, legacy and values, and coordination with government and private entities involved in the collection, documentation, archival and dissemination of materials related to the Founder.

H.H. reviewed the strategic pillars underpinning the plan, which lay the foundation for expanding the Office’s institutional capabilities, broadening its reach to diverse audiences, and deepening partnerships with local and international entities. The strategy adopts contemporary, interactive, and integrated approaches to ensure that Sheikh Zayed’s legacy remains accessible, relevant, and influential, anchored in authenticity while resonating with the aspirations and media preferences of future generations.

H.H. said, “The late Sheikh Zayed was a wise and visionary leader whose achievements at the local, regional, and international levels, represent an unparalleled model of leadership in modern history. His thought, vision, and principles remain an integral part of our national heritage and enduring foundations for seizing the opportunities and confronting the challenges of the future.”

He added that commemorating the life, legacy, and values of Sheikh Zayed transcends the act of passive remembering, affirming that it lies in activating a deeply rooted legacy that offers guidance, reinforces national identity, and empowers future generations to advance with determination, confidence, and clarity of vision.

H.H. praised the progress achieved in recent years and the impact of the initiatives implemented to date. He further called for continued innovative strategies to ensure the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed is presented in ways that reflect the UAE’s cultural and intellectual stature, reach all segments of the community, harness the capabilities of new technologies, and resonate with younger generations.

The presentation further highlighted the Office’s priority strategic initiatives, foremost among them the documentation and approval of the official narrative of the late Sheikh Zayed, the development of advanced knowledge platforms, and the launch of initiatives that ensure the sustainability of his legacy and enable it continue to shape our country’s development in all fields.

In line with this strategic vision, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan affirmed The Founder’s Office’s steadfast commitment to preserving and advancing the legacy and approach of the late Sheikh Zayed as a source of knowledge, wisdom, and inspiration, particularly for future generations. He underscored that the work of the Office continues to be guided by Sheikh Zayed’s values and philosophy, ensuring that his vision remains a guiding compass for the UAE’s sustainable development and future trajectory.

In her remarks, Reem Al Shimmari emphasised that the strategic objectives of The Founder’s Office are centered on affirming the pivotal role of the late Sheikh Zayed in founding and building the United Arab Emirates, documenting his achievements, instilling his humanitarian values, and strengthening national identity in a manner that ensures the transmission of this legacy to future generations through contemporary, action-oriented and sustainable mechanisms.

She also explained that the strategic directions of The Founder’s Office aim to emulate Sheikh Zayed’s philosophy and approach to leadership, and affirmed that the approved strategic plan strives to facilitate the creation of inspiring experiences that continue to bring the Founder’s legacy to life for people of all ages and backgrounds both now and in the future.