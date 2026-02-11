General Directorate of Identity & Foreigners Affairs – Dubai builds on integrated digital ecosystem to advance D33 goals

DUBAI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- In direct alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and position the emirate among the world’s top three urban economies, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai continues to strengthen its role as an institutional driver of economic growth.

This is achieved through an integrated system for managing identity, residency, and ports, built on comprehensive digital transformation, government integration, and future readiness – enhancing Dubai’s economic competitiveness and supporting sustainable growth.

Long-term strategic indicators underscore the importance of this role, as projections indicate that the aviation sector is expected to contribute approximately 45 percent of Dubai’s GDP by 2030. This places port management and travel-related services at the heart of efforts supporting economic activity, attracting investment, and sustaining business and trade flows.

Throughout 2025, institutional performance indicators of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs reflected the direct impact of its digital ecosystem on economic support, with more than 70 million transactions completed using digital technologies and artificial intelligence within an operating environment that relies 100 percent on digital services. This has contributed to faster procedures, improved operational efficiency, and stronger continuity of travel, business, and investment flows, in line with D33’s direction toward a high-productivity digital economy.

As part of reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global business hub, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai recorded more than 500 million government integration and linkage operations, alongside nearly one million integrations with the private sector. This model reflects its role as a central coordination hub connecting government and economic entities within a unified ecosystem, facilitating ease of doing business, enhancing customer experience, and strengthening Dubai’s attractiveness for investment and global partnerships.

Advanced digital infrastructure at the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai has also enabled the processing of more than 195 million gigabytes of data within a system characterised by high operational readiness and near-complete technical stability. This ensures service reliability, operational sustainability, and the emirate’s capacity to accommodate rapid growth in demand without compromising performance quality, in support of D33’s vision for a data- and technology-driven economy.

In terms of service development, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai has continued to implement an integrated approach to simplify procedures and accelerate the customer journey by redesigning service pathways and reducing steps and requirements. This has improved transaction completion efficiency and reduced processing times for key services, most notably travel documents and identity services, directly boosting business competitiveness and quality of life in the emirate.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, affirmed that the entity’s achievements reflect a comprehensive economic role that goes beyond the delivery of traditional services.

He stated, “The identity, residency, and services ecosystem developed by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai today represents a fundamental pillar in supporting Dubai’s economic growth, by accelerating procedures, strengthening government integration, and creating a flexible and attractive environment for business and investment, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda and the UAE’s vision of building an innovation- and efficiency-driven economy.”

Lieutenant General Al Marri added that the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai continues to develop proactive, data-driven digital solutions and institutional partnerships that contribute to enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness, supporting sustainable growth, and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading model in service efficiency and quality of life.

In the area of sustainability and operational efficiency, digital transformation efforts have led to the elimination of more than 88 million paper documents annually across the service ecosystem, alongside a reduction of over 620,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, reflecting a practical integration of economic and environmental dimensions and supporting sustainability targets, which represent one of the key pillars of the Dubai Economic Agenda.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai has also maintained advanced levels of institutional readiness and operational resilience through full compliance with business continuity plans and complete success in operational drills and simulated scenarios, alongside high levels of readiness for innovation and future foresight. This strengthens its ability to adapt efficiently and proactively to economic and operational changes.

This institutional approach embodies GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to its national role in supporting the economic development journey, achieving a balance between operational efficiency, system security, and customer experience, thereby strengthening the confidence of society and investors and enhancing Dubai’s readiness for the next phase of economic growth.