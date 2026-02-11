FNC marks 54 years of legislative excellence, leadership

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), affirmed that over 54 years the Council has kept pace with the UAE’s comprehensive development and civilisational progress.

He said the FNC has played a pivotal national role in addressing key issues, anticipating citizens’ aspirations and contributing, through its constitutional mandates and alignment with the vision of the wise leadership, to building a modern state that serves as a model.

In a statement marking the 54th anniversary of the FNC’s establishment, Ghobash said, “On 12th February, 2026, we celebrate the 54th anniversary of the establishment of the Federal National Council, recalling a bright milestone in the journey of the Union. From it, we draw inspiration from the values of consultation (Shura) and cohesion between the people and their wise leadership, and we reflect on the spirit of national partnership that the Founding Fathers made a fundamental pillar in building the modern state and a firmly established approach in national decision-making.”

He added, “On this occasion, we extend our highest expressions of gratitude and loyalty to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and their brothers, Their Highnesses the Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, for their continuous support of the Federal National Council and efforts to strengthen its role as a fundamental pillar of the federal system and an effective partner in the development journey.”

He noted that the occasion also recalls the achievements of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the Founding Fathers who established the Union and positioned the FNC as a cornerstone of its institutional structure.

Ghobash stressed the Council’s commitment to fulfilling its constitutional and legislative duties in a manner that enhances its role within the national development system and meets the aspirations of both leadership and people.

He underlined the FNC’s determination to serve as a model in legislative performance through coordination and close cooperation with the government, embodying partnership between the legislative and executive authorities.

He concluded by affirming that the Council renews its pledge to remain a national platform for safeguarding achievements, defending national causes and promoting the UAE’s leadership across all fields.