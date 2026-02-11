Rubu’ Qarn wraps up 1st stage of digital theatre

SHARJAH, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Rubu Qarn Centre for Theatre and Performing Arts has brought the curtain down on the first phase of its digital theatre programme, organised under the banner "Towards an Innovative Theatrical Future".

The programme, delivered locally as its opening stage, reflects the centre's drive to equip young participants with practical skills that match the changing face of theatre, where digital tools and artificial intelligence are becoming part of the creative process rather than something separate from it.

Over several days, the centre hosted a series of intensive workshops led by theatre professionals from the People's Republic of China. The workshops focused on the practical side of stage design, sound, and lighting, giving participants the opportunity to see how these elements are handled in professional theatre environments abroad.

Drawing on their careers, the visiting specialists spoke candidly about the realities of working in the field, illustrating how digital tools and artificial intelligence are now being used in stage productions. Through lively discussions and practical workshop tasks, participants were pushed to look again at traditional stage approaches and explore how modern technology might be used to refresh performances and connect more naturally with Wednesday’s theatre-goers.

Among the guest speakers were Yi Youbing, Chairman of the Yinchuan Theatre Design Institute and Deputy Director of the Chinese Scenography Association, and Zhang Xinfeng, a member of the same association. Both are regarded as established names in theatre design and technical development in China.

The visiting specialists expressed their appreciation for the organization of the program and the standards demonstrated by the participants. Members of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and Sharjah Youth were singled out for their strong grasp of creative concepts and their confidence in using technology as part of their stage designs.

Participants demonstrated an ability to combine artistic ideas with digital tools, particularly in the use of AI in lighting and spatial design, reflecting a growing awareness of how technology can serve creative storytelling.

Beyond the technical aspects, the programme encouraged teamwork, discipline, and careful project management. It also challenged participants to think independently, solve practical problems, and take responsibility for delivering work to professional standards.

The digital theatre programme forms part of a broader development plan at the Rubu Qarn Centre for Theatre and Performing Arts. The local phase is now complete, and preparations are underway for the international stage of the initiative, which will include visits to specialist theatre academies abroad.

The aim is to broaden participants’ horizons, introduce them to global best practices, and allow them to test their skills in a larger professional environment.