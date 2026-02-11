Portugal’s Secretary of State for Culture visits Holy Quran Academy

SHARJAH, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Alberto Fernando Santos, Portugal’s Secretary of State for Culture, visited Holy Quran Academy (HQA) in Sharjah, praising it as an extraordinary example of blending tradition with modernity. He described the Academy as a distinguished global cultural institution.

The visit was attended by Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, UAE Ambassador to Portugal; Fernando Durao Figueirinhas, Portuguese Ambassador to the UAE; Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; and Abu Bakr Al Kindi, Director of the Institute. They were welcomed by Dr Abdullah Khalaf Al Hosani, Secretary-General of the Holy Quran Academy, along with several department directors.

During the tour of the Quranic museums, the delegation explored the history of Quranic manuscripts, rare copies that chronicle the Quran’s history and showcase various Arabic calligraphy styles, as well as official Qurans from around the world, translated into multiple languages including Portuguese. The visit also included a viewing of the Kiswa (covering) of the Holy Kaaba.

Portugal’s Secretary of State for Culture praised the significant scholarly, cultural, and heritage efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, highlighting his dedication to documenting and preserving historical manuscripts and records. He emphasised that Sharjah provides a truly world-class cultural experience.

The visit coincided with Portugal’s selection as the Guest of Honor for the 23rd edition of Sharjah Heritage Days.