Mansour bin Zayed approves renaming of Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation to 'Zayed for Good Foundation'

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, has approved the renaming of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, an entity under Erth Zayed Philanthropies, to Zayed for Good Foundation.

The foundation will be chaired by H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan serving as Vice Chairman.

The new name reflects the humanitarian legacy established by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose name has become synonymous globally with philanthropy and cross-border humanitarian work.

Established 33 years ago, the foundation was created to advance charitable and development initiatives inspired by his vision.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed said the renaming underscores the foundation’s commitment to continuing Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of giving. He parised the continued the support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also highlighted the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affair, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed said the renaming marks a qualitative step aimed at enhancing institutional performance, integrating efforts and maximising humanitarian impact in line with international best practices, while strengthening the UAE’s regional and global humanitarian role.

Zayed for Good Foundation will continue to advance charitable, humanitarian and development initiatives, including support for food and water security, sustainable agricultural and livestock development, and the implementation of regional and international programmes. It will also provide emergency relief assistance in line with the leadership’s directives.