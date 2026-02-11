Sharjah Government processes 2.8 million digital transactions in 2025

SHARJAH, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department, the department announced that Sharjah Government processed more than 2.8 million digital transactions in 2025, an increase of nearly 50 percent compared to the previous year, reflecting rapid progress towards a fully digital government.

The department also revealed that government entities exchanged over 30 million pieces of real-time data, underscoring strong interconnectivity and faster information-sharing to enhance public services.

During the Sharjah Digital Integration Forum, held at the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, it was announced that more than 25,000 government employees had received training through advanced digital programmes to enhance technology adoption. Over 65 percent of central government departments are now connected to a unified network, supporting a more coordinated and efficient government system.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Saud said digital integration represents a deliberate shift from discussing digital transformation to embedding it as a sustainable government approach in Sharjah. He noted that the next phase will focus on aligning departmental goals and efforts to deliver greater public benefit and build a more responsive government.

He described the past phase as challenging but essential in reinforcing the belief that meaningful success cannot be achieved by a single entity, but through a unified system that views digital transformation as a shared responsibility. He expressed appreciation for the collaborative spirit demonstrated by government entities and its positive impact on services and user experience.

Sheikh Saud added that the next stage will be guided by six key priorities, beginning with unifying the strategic vision for digital transformation across Sharjah Government to accelerate results and enhance service experience.

He highlighted the importance of developing a shared digital infrastructure, including government cloud systems, networks and cybersecurity, noting that data is the language of digital integration and requires robust platforms and standards for exchange between entities.

The forum featured a panel discussion titled "Digital Integration: One System, Multiplier Effect", which emphasised the value of linking digital services and presented national success stories in service enhancement.

The Sharjah Digital Department also unveiled its 2026 plans covering cybersecurity, digital services, data governance and technology infrastructure, marking a shift from planning to implementation.

As part of strengthening strategic partnerships, a memorandum of understanding was signed with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in the field of geographic information systems to support knowledge exchange, capacity-building and the acceleration of the emirate’s digital objectives.