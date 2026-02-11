Othman clinches first gold for UAE at Fazza Para Athletics Championships

DUBAI, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Youssef Othman secured the UAE’s first gold medal at the 17th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships – Dubai 2026, winning the men’s 100m T34 on the opening day.

The 22-year-old clocked 15.00 seconds to finish ahead of Tunisia’s five-time Paralympic champion Walid Ktila (15.39s), while fellow Emirati Ahmed Nawad claimed bronze in 15.97s. The victory marked a special milestone for Othman at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, where he trains daily.

“It feels great to win the gold medal at the start of the season. I’m happy with the way I raced today. This has set the tone going ahead here and in the season,” Othman said, adding that his main target this year is gold at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya.

Othman, who finished fifth at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, has intensified preparations following the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, including overseas training in Poland and Tunisia. Ktila praised the young Emirati, saying he has a bright future in wheelchair racing.

Maryam Alzeyoudi delivered the UAE’s second gold, winning the women’s discus F11/38/40/41/44 final with a throw of 20.47m in the combined category event. In the men’s 100m T53, Mohammed Almazrouei took silver in 16.72s, narrowly behind Thailand’s Setthawut Phueakfueang (16.67s).

In the women’s javelin F33/34, Sara Aljneibi claimed silver with 8.93m, while Aishah Salem Alkhaaldi narrowly missed the podium by 0.03m. Additional medals came through Ahmed Alhosani (men’s shot put F33), Eisa Almazrouei (men’s shot put F32), Mohammed Al Kaabi (men’s shot put F36) and Salem Alshehhi (men’s 100m T54).

Among international competitors, India’s Sumit Antil opened his season with gold in the men’s javelin F42/44/64 combined final, throwing 68.26m. Gurubaskarase Sakkappan’s 53.66m effort was one of two new Asian records set on the opening day. Navdeep won the men’s javelin F40/41 with 41.64m, while Rinku topped the men’s javelin F46 with 59.46m.

Pakistan’s Haider Ali secured gold in the men’s discus F36/37 final with a throw of 54.71m.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the opening Grand Prix of the season features 500 athletes from 56 countries competing over four days as they seek qualification standards for major events later this year.