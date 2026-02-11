Abdulla Al Hamed leads UAE delegation at meetings of Executive Bureau of Council of Arab Information Ministers in Kuwait

KUWAIT, 11th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA), headed the UAE delegation participating in the 22nd ordinary session of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, hosted by the State of Kuwait, which discussed a range of projects aimed at developing joint Arab media action.

The meetings witnessed a comprehensive review of the joint Arab media strategy, focusing on the need to adopt future media tools based on innovation and artificial intelligence to enhance Arab presence in the global digital landscape.

The 22nd ordinary session also examined ways to activate joint Arab media work to address current challenges and support central Arab causes, foremost among them the promotion of the values of tolerance and coexistence and combating extremist ideology through credible and impactful media content.

Al Hamed said that joint Arab media work is passing through a pivotal phase that requires a shift from traditional coordination to comprehensive strategic integration. He explained that the goal is to formulate a unified Arab message that takes the initiative in the global arena, not merely keeping pace with events but shaping a narrative that reflects the aspirations of Arab peoples and safeguards the awareness of future generations.

He stressed that the UAE, in line with the directives of its wise leadership, places support for joint Arab media action at the forefront of its priorities, affirming the country’s keenness to harness all capabilities and expertise to enable the Arab media system to keep pace with global transformations, ensuring the preservation of national identity and the protection of the historical achievements of Arab peoples.

He expressed appreciation to the State of Kuwait for hosting the 104th session of the Standing Committee for Arab Media and the 22nd ordinary session of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, commending its leading role in supporting joint Arab action and developing media discourse tools.

The meetings focused on continuing media support for the Palestinian cause in light of current developments, as well as a number of projects aimed at developing joint Arab media work, including activating the mechanisms of the Arab media action plan abroad, strengthening the phased plan of the Arab media strategy to combat terrorism, reviewing the recommendations of the expert team on media and information literacy, and advancing the media plan to address environmental issues and extreme climate fluctuations in the Arab world, which is among the regions most affected by their risks.

The meetings also discussed updating the executive programme of the Arab media roadmap for sustainable development 2030, the recommendations of the Arab Electronic Media Committee, and the preparation of a guiding law to regulate digital media.